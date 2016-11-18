BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
LONDON Nov 18 Private equity firm Bain Capital's buyout of business process outsourcing company MSX International will be backed with a 323m leveraged loan, banking sources said on Friday.
Bain agreed to acquire the company over the last few days, the sources said.
Nomura, HSBC and RBC are leading the financing, which is set to be shown to investors at a bank meeting in London on November 22.
The loan will be offered with a 0% Euribor floor and more pricing details will emerge at the meeting.
It is set to generate interest from Europe's institutional leveraged loan investors, eager for new paper following a lack of event-driven financings.
Bain Capital declined to comment (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
