Aug 29 MSX Resources :

* Says to buy 45 percent stake in Mineral Resources Holding from Tarantoga Capital for 284.7 million zlotys

* Says plans to acquire remaining 30% stake in Mineral Resources Holding

* Says to buy 25 percent stake in Mineral Resources Holding from Creative Development LLC for 138.4 million zlotys

* Says 25% stake is valued at 138.4 million zlotys