BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Aug 29 MSX Resources :
* Says to buy 45 percent stake in Mineral Resources Holding from Tarantoga Capital for 284.7 million zlotys
* Says plans to acquire remaining 30% stake in Mineral Resources Holding
* Says to buy 25 percent stake in Mineral Resources Holding from Creative Development LLC for 138.4 million zlotys
* Says 25% stake is valued at 138.4 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter