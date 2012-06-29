* Partnership comes as both carmakers face Volkswagen threat
* BMW, Toyota to cooperate in four new fields
* Talks with GM are over - BMW spokesman
By Christiaan Hetzner
MUNICH, June 29 German premium carmaker BMW
and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp agreed to
extend their cooperation to a bigger strategic alliance on
Friday in a challenge to global rivals as competition
intensifies.
The agreement means BMW will cease further efforts to
cooperate with General Motors and its partner PSA Peugeot
Citroen.
There were few details of specifics, but the agreement
echoes the pact between Mercedes parent Daimler and
Renault-Nissan .
It could also bolster the two against Volkswagen
, which seeks to topple BMW from its top spot in the
luxury market with its Audi range and Toyota as the world's
biggest car producer.
BMW chief executive Norbert Reithofer and Toyota's Akio
Toyoda signed a statement expressing their intention to work
together after separate deals to collaborate in four new fields.
BMW and Toyota emphasised that there was no intention of
building stakes in each other's businesses.
"We are not coming together to become bigger. We are not
coming together to form capital ties," Toyoda told reporters In
Munich, "I met Chairman Reithofer again today, and I felt the
relationship of trust between our two companies grow stronger."
As part of the deal, the two companies will work together on
fuel cells and electrified powertrains - for electric cars - in
which Toyota is strong.
BMW, meanwhile, can help Toyota cars reduce weight. The
German company has taken a leading role in carbon fibre, a
lightweight, superstrong yet expensive material that so far
mainly can be found in high end sports cars.
BMW also plans to assist Toyota in developing a sports car
architecture, an area where the Japanese company has struggled.
A BMW spokesman said that there would now be no more talks
on further cooperation with GM. He said discussions were also
underway with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen - allied with GM - on
dissolving a joint venture on components for hybrid cars.
Reithofer said, however, that BMW and Peugeot would continue
honouring the existing project-based partnership to build small
four-cylinder petrol engines.
Peugeot said last week it was looking at its joint venture
with BMW in light of its partnership with GM. Peugeot spokesman
Pierre-Olivier Salmon gave no further comment after the
BMW-Toyota announcement.