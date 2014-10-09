WASHINGTON Oct 9 The U.S. consumer watchdog agency on Thursday said M&T Bank Corp would pay $2.9 million in refunds to customers after it deceptively marketed free checking accounts but later charged customers for its services.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said that between January 2009 and September 2012, the bank solicited customers with promises of "no strings attached" free checking accounts without disclosing certain eligibility requirements.

M&T failed to disclose that customers had to maintain a minimum level of account activity to keep their free-checking status, and did not clearly inform customers who had been converted to a fee-based account, the CFPB said.

When customers failed to meet the requirements the Buffalo, New York-based would switch them to fee-based checking accounts and start charging for transactions.

Darren King, M&T's executive vice president for retail and business banking, said in a statement that the bank had cooperated with the CFPB and has since changed its policies and procedures.

The bank will also pay a $200,000 penalty to the CFPB's Civil Penalty Fund.

"Tens of thousands of consumers ended up paying for a product they had thought was free," CFPB director Richard Cordray said in a statement. "This is an important reminder to all banks and credit unions that they cannot misstate to consumers whether a financial product or service is free."

It is illegal for banks and credit unions to deceptively advertise deposit accounts, to charge maintenance or activity fees, or make customers pay for transactions in accounts advertised as free.

The bank will credit customers who still have open accounts for any fees charged, send checks to those with closed accounts and update the credit reports of any customers affected by the fees.

Wilmington Trust Co, a unit of M&T Bank, in September agreed to an $18.5 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on allegations it had underreported the amount of construction loans not being repaid after the financial crisis.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, signed in 2010l, gave the CFPB oversight over a range of consumer issues including the authority to take action against banks and other institutions violating consumer financial laws.

M&T Bank was down 1.2 percent in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna, editing by Ros Krasny and Bernard Orr)