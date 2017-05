(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 1 to HCBK.O from HDBK.O)

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it approved M&T Bank Corporation's acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc.

M&T, based in Buffalo, New York, agreed to buy Paramus, New Jersey-based Hudson City for $3.7 billion in 2012, but the lenders were forced to extend the termination date several times because of regulatory concerns. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)