Oct 20 M&T Bank Corp said it appointed Richard Grossi to its board, effective immediately.

Grossi was also named as a director on the board of M&T Bank, M&T's principal banking subsidiary.

Grossi recently retired after serving as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Johns Hopkins Medicine for nearly two decades. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)