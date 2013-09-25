Sept 25 A major commuter line between New York City and Connecticut was halted on Wednesday morning, causing delays for thousands of people.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it had suspended train service on its New Haven Line around 6:30 a.m. (1030 GMT) between Stamford, Connecticut, and Grand Central Terminal, a major hub in Manhattan, because of power problems caused by a Con Edison feeder cable.

Crews are working to address the problem, but there is no timetable for when service is restored, the MTA said on its Twitter feed.

Grand Central was crowded with hundreds of commuters milling about and waiting for any indication of when service along the New Haven line would resume. Many clustered around MTA officials whose walkie-talkie radios squawked with indecipherable chatter about the line's status.

The primary destinations for so-called reverse commuters from New York to the suburbs are the coastal Connecticut towns of Stamford, where a number of large global banks such as UBS AG have established massive trading operations, and Greenwich, where many of the world's largest hedge funds are based. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba and Dan Burns in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)