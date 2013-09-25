(Updates with limited service restored)

NEW YORK, Sept 25 The Metro-North New York commuter railroad resumed limited service along a major line between New York City and Connecticut on Wednesday after a power outage stopped service for more than two hours, delaying thousands of people.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it had resumed train service on its New Haven Line at about 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), running diesel locomotives between Stamford, Connecticut, and Grand Central Terminal on a line normally served by electric trains.

The diesel trains were running once per hour, far less frequently than normal service, warned Metro North spokeswoman Marjorie Anders.

"It will be crowded. It will be slow," Anders said, urging commuters to seek alternative means of transport.

A high-voltage feeder cable serving the railroad had failed, said Chris Olert, a spokesman for local electric company Con Edison. He said there was not yet an estimated time for service restoration.

The primary destinations for so-called reverse commuters from New York to the suburbs are the coastal Connecticut towns of Stamford, where a number of large global banks such as UBS AG have established massive trading operations, and Greenwich, where many of the world's largest hedge funds are based. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba, Dan Burns and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)