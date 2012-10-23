Solar energy boom turns to bust for Indian manufacturers
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms
Oct 23 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority will sell $259.4 million of floating-rate tender notes during the week of Oct. 29, said a market source on Tuesday.
JP Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.
* Inferior tech, less access to cheap loans hurt Indian firms
DUBAI, June 5 Dubai's stock index dropped 0.7 percent in the first 10 minutes of trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.