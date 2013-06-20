China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
June 20 New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority has postponed its $350 million revenue bond sale, scheduled to price on Thursday, due to "market volatility", said Aaron Donovan an MTA spokesman.
"We anticipate being able to complete the transaction within the next two to three weeks," Donovan added.
Donovan said "we have advised the market that the transaction is now day to day."
The lead manager on the sale is RBC Capital Markets.
Earlier on Thursday a $763.3 million revenue bond issue for the St. Joseph Health System was postponed and a $400 million Philadelphia, Pennsylvania GO bond sale was rescheduled, due to market conditions.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.