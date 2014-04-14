April 14 Shenzhen MTC co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 18.6 percent y/y at 635.9 million yuan ($102.38 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 12.6 percent y/y at 164.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kef58v, link.reuters.com/pef58v Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)