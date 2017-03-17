STOCKHOLM, March 17 Swedish media group MTG said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Baltic broadcasting operations to Providence Equity Partners in a deal valuing the businesses at 115 million euros ($124 million).

The sale, which will result in a significant net capital gain, reflects MTG's ongoing transformation from traditional national broadcaster into a global digital entertainer, the company said. ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)