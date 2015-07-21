STOCKHOLM, July 21 Swedish entertainment
broadcasting group MTG reported a smaller than
expected drop in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday and
said the bid for 75 percent of CTC Media's operations
would result in a small premium if it went through.
Operating profit, before non-recurring items, fell to 452
million Swedish crowns ($52.4 million) from a year-ago 472
million, topping a mean forecast of 444 million in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
"CTC Media's Board currently anticipates that the funds
available pro rata to its public stockholders and MTG would
represent a modest premium to the closing price on 2 July,"
Chief Executive Jorgen Madsen Lindemann wrote in a statement.
"We continue to explore a range of options regarding our own
Russian operations in order to best protect shareholder value."
CTC Media said this month it had received a $200 million
offer for 75 percent of its operating assets in Russia and
Kazakhstan from UTH Russia.
($1 = 8.6208 Swedish crowns)
(By Oskar von Bahr; editing by Niklas Pollard)