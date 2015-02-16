STOCKHOLM Feb 16 Swedish entertainment broadcasting group MTG said on Monday it had sold its 50 percent stake in cable TV company Sappa to Finnish telecom operator Anvia.

MTG said in a statement it sold the stake at an enterprise value of 135 million crowns based on the whole company and it would book a capital gain of around 70 million crowns ($8.3 million) from the deal in the first quarter.

Sappa had revenues of 248 million crowns last year and an operating profit of 15.7 million.

($1 = 8.4029 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)