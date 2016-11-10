BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Kinnevik-owned media group MTG spokesman to Reuters ahead of Thursday's capital markets day:
** Says number of subscribers to streaming video service Viaplay quadrupled since 2013
** Says revenues from Viaplay quintupled since 2013
** Says will not reveal detailed figures for Viaplay
** With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm
** MTG said three weeks ago it expected higher sales growth and profits this year vs 2015

* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc