STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Kinnevik-owned media group MTG spokesman to Reuters ahead of Thursday's capital markets day:

** Says number of subscribers to streaming video service Viaplay quadrupled since 2013

** Says revenues from Viaplay quintupled since 2013

** Says will not reveal detailed figures for Viaplay

** With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm

** MTG said three weeks ago it expected higher sales growth and profits this year vs 2015

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Mia Shanley)