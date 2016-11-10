(Adds CEO comments)

STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Kinnevik-owned media group MTG on Thursday affirmed its full-year forecast, and said its loss-making digital division could make a profit in 2018.

** CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann says aims for digital investment arm MTGx to turn profitable in 2018

** MTGx made an operating loss of 69 million SEK ($7.6 mln) in Q3, sales of 321 mln

MTG spokesman to Reuters:

** Says Co. repeats forecast of higher sales growth, profits this year vs 2015

** Says number of subscribers to streaming video service Viaplay quadrupled since 2013

** Says revenues from Viaplay quintupled since 2013

** Says will not reveal detailed figures for Viaplay

** With linear TV viewing in decline, MTG is transforming from a traditional broadcaster into a digital entertainment firm

** MTG said three weeks ago, when publishing its Q3 report, it expected higher sales growth and profits this year vs 2015 ($1 = 9.0782 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)