(Corrects date of story to April 17 from April 18)
April 17 A group of investors, which is seeking
to buy Mt. Gox, has launched a website to garner support from
creditors of the bankrupt bitcoin exchange to prevent a
liquidation of its assets.
"We need your help to stop a liquidation, which would be
good neither for Mt. Gox creditors nor Bitcoin's reputation with
the general public and regulators," the investors wrote on the
website. (r.reuters.com/jeh68v)
The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Mt. Gox
had given up plans to rebuild under bankruptcy protection and
had asked a Tokyo court to allow it to be liquidated.
The investor group, which offered to take over the assets of
Mt. Gox and revive it, has received backing from many creditors
and hopes to convince the court to reconsider their
rehabilitation proposal, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday. (r.reuters.com/keh68v)
Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange, has
about 127,000 creditors.
The exchange filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan in
February, saying it may have lost nearly half a billion dollars
worth of the virtual coins due to hacking.
