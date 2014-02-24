By Chris Peters
Feb 24 Mark Karpeles, chief executive of Mt.
Gox, the embattled Toyko-based bitcoin exchange, resigned on
Sunday from the board of the Bitcoin Foundation, in the latest
blow to the digital currency.
Jinyoung Lee Englund, a spokesperson for the Bitcoin
Foundation - a trade group promoting the adoption of the digital
currency, confirmed the news and said the resignation was
effective immediately.
The resignation follows a number of technical issues,
including a massive cyber attack from unknown sources that has
been spamming bitcoin exchanges.
Earlier in February, Mt. Gox, the best-known digital
marketplace operator, said it is halting withdrawals
indefinitely after it detected "unusual activity."
Following the halting, the foundation's chief scientist
Gavin Andresen defended the currency and criticized Mt. Gox,
saying the problem was with exchange, not Bitcoin.
"The issues that Mt. Gox has been experiencing are due to an
unfortunate interaction between Mt. Gox's implementation of
their highly customized wallet software, their customer support
procedures, and their unpreparedness for transaction
malleability, a technical detail that allows changes to the way
transactions are identified," Andresen said in a statement on
the Foundation's blog on Feb. 10.
Tokyo-based Mt. Gox was a founding member and one of three
elected industry representatives on the board of the Bitcoin
Foundation.
Mt. Gox was not immediately available to comment on the
news, which was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Charles Shrem, another prominent member of the Bitcoin
Foundation, resigned earlier this year after being arrested in
connection with an alleged drug scheme involving his bitcoin
currency exchange.
Bitcoin prices have been falling fast after Mt. Gox said a
"bug in the bitcoin software" could allow transaction details to
be altered.
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital system of value transfers
that is not governed by any central bank, company or government.
No assets back the bitcoin, whose value has fluctuated
widely as its visibility has increased. Last September, a
bitcoin was worth around $150. By late December the value was
near the $1,000 mark.
Mt. Gox bitcoins traded at about $232 in Monday trading in
Tokyo, while the Bitstamp index bitcoin traded at around $568.