April 11 A group of investors is seeking to buy
bankrupt bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing sources.
The investor group is offering a token payment of one
bitcoin, or about $400, to buy the exchange, the Journal said.
The group justified the near-zero price citing an
"information vacuum" over Mt. Gox's missing bitcoins that made
it hard to place a value on the lost digital currency, the paper
added.
Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy in Japan in February, saying
hackers had stolen 750,000 bitcoins belonging to its customers
and 100,000 of its own bitcoins after exploiting a security flaw
in its software.
The acquisition must be approved by a Japanese bankruptcy
court.
