BRIEF-Atlantic Coast Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share
Dec 3 Metro Land Corp Ltd
* Says plans to sell 51 percent stake in a Beijing-based real estate firm for 476.6 million yuan (77.50 million US dollar)
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Joe Dinicolantonio as executive vice president and Tennessee/Northwest Georgia banking president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: