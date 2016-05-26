BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 Metro Land Corporation Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.13 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 31
* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QACnSx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).