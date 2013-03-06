BRIEF-UMT AG expects a double-digit percentage growth for group sales and earnings in 2017
* UMT PUBLISHES VOLUNTARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2016 AND FORECAST 2017
JOHANNESBURG, March 6 MTN Group Ltd : * Says group subscribers increased 15,1% to 189,3 million * Says foreign exchange losses (Iran, syria and sudan) negatively impacted heps
by 178,5cps * Says FY revenue increased 10,9% to R135 112 million * Says final dividend per share of 503cps * Says FY EBITDA increased 7,0% to R58 564 million * Says to move to a dividend policy of absolute growth for the coming
three-year period * Says aim to grow dividends in a range of 5% to 15% * Says ramaphosa to retire as chairman at agm on 28 may
* REPORTED THAT ITS FY REVENUE WAS 66.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 80.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO