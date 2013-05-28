JOHANNESBURG May 28 MTN Group Ltd : * Business update and prospects * The group's performance for the first four months of 2013 compared to the

same period in 2012 * The majority of mtn's operations saw the trend in subscriber growth continue * Increased its subscriber base by 4% in the four months to 30 April 2013,

reaching 197.4 million Mobile subscribers * Group revenues increased 5.6% yoy * We expect to deliver improved organic growth in both revenue and EBITDA in

2013 * Anticipate reaching the milestone of 200 million subscribers by the middle of

the year