BRIEF-Southern Cross Media proposes sale of NNSW TV operations
* Reached agreement with Win Corp for sale to Win of SCA's Northern NSW (NNSW) television assets and operations for a price of $55mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Nov 29 Turkish mobile operator Turkcell's $4.2 billion lawsuit against South African rival MTN Group is unlikely to be heard in a Johannesburg court before early 2015, MTN's chief executive said on Friday.
"The initial indications - and again it's really purely indications - (are) it probably wouldn't get into court before early 2015," Sifiso Dabengwa told Reuters in an interview.
Turkcell filed a suit in a Johannesburg court this week against MTN, alleging it was the victim of corruption and bribery that caused it to lose a mobile licence in Iran.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
* Reached agreement with Win Corp for sale to Win of SCA's Northern NSW (NNSW) television assets and operations for a price of $55mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.
* Disposal of convertible bonds in principal amount of HK$212.5 million