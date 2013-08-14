MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 11
JOHANNESBURG Aug 14 Africa's largest telecoms provider MTN posted a 22 percent rise in first-half earnings on Wednesday, helped by foreign exchange gains from its international operations.
MTN said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 649 cents for the six months to end-June, compared with 532 cents last year. Headline EPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.
Johannesburg-based MTN flagged earlier this month its results would likely rise by as much as 25 percent.
MTN said it was helped by a 16 percent decline in the rand during the period. The company has 22 operations across Africa and the Middle East.
Group revenue rose 9.8 percent to 65.2 billion rand ($6.53 billion), and subscribers totalled 201.5 million, a 6.5 percent increase.
MTN said it expected to add a total of 21.1 million subscribers for the full year.
Shares are up 10.3 percent this year, broadly in line with the benchmark Top-40 index. ($1 = 9.9813 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
