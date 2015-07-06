BRIEF-Managepay systems bhd accepts letter of award from Pick n Go Sdn Bhd
* Managepay Services Sdn Bhd accepted the letter of award from Pick N Go Sdn Bhd
JOHANNESBURG, July 6 The chief executive of MTN's South African unit has resigned, citing personal reasons, an internal statement by Africa's largest mobile operator showed on Monday.
Ahmad Farroukh took up the post last year and steps down as a strike by 2,000 workers at MTN approaches a second month. (Reporting by TJ Strydom, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Ominto Inc names Matthew Cohen general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: