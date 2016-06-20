* Rob Shuter to take over by July 2017
* Has risk-management, banking experience
* Comes days after firm agreed to pay $1.7 bln fine
* MTN looks to overhaul governance standards, strategy
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, June 20 South African mobile phone
operator MTN Group named the head of Vodafone Europe
as its new CEO on Monday, bringing in an outsider with a
risk-management background 10 days after it agreed to pay a $1.7
billion fine in Nigeria.
Rob Shuter, who also has a background in banking, replaces
Sifiso Dabengwa who resigned last November after Nigeria imposed
the penalty, the latest in a series of disputes exposing
governance issues at Africa's biggest mobile phone operator.
The fine, originally set at $5.2 billion but reduced in a
settlement, was imposed after MTN failed to deactivate more than
5 million unregistered SIM cards. Nigerian authorities have been
cracking down on unregistered cards, concerned they are being
used for criminal activity in a country battling an insurgency
by Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
"MTN has weathered a rather difficult storm and will
continue to review its governance and management operating
structure," said MTN Executive Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko, backing
the appointment of Shuter who will start by July 2017.
As well as leading MTN's efforts to overhaul its governance
standards, Shuter will also oversee the formulation of a new
strategic growth plan. The firm is looking for new revenue
streams as competition and regulation hits its profit margins.
Shuter, former head of investment banking at Standard Bank
and managing director at Nedbank retail
banking unit division, has been CEO of Vodafone Netherlands
since 2012. In 2015, his role was expanded to include other
European countries excluding the UK, Italy, Spain and Germany.
Analysts and investors welcomed the appointment of the South
African national, saying his track record meant he could help
MTN shake off the shackles of being regarded as a stock with
limited growth outlook.
"It's a strategically sound appointment because mobile
phones are moving from being just a communication tool to
distributing content and provide banking services," said
Momentum SP Reid analyst Sibonginkosi Nyanga.
Abax Investments, a Cape Town-based asset management firm
that holds shares in MTN, also welcomed Shuter. Founding member
and director Anthony Sedgwick said Shuter's background and track
record would be an important asset.
M&A BOSS
MTN also said it had appointed a new head of mergers,
acquisitions and strategy to help look for new growth areas that
include encouraging its more than 300 million users to use
mobile phones for everything from storing money to paying bills.
The company did not name the executive but said he had a
wealth of banking experience.
Founded with the government's help after the end of
apartheid in 1994, MTN was touted as one of South Africa's
biggest corporate success stories with operations in more than
20 countries in the Middle East and Africa.
But the company has been caught in the middle of disputes
over its businesses in Iran, Syria and, most recently, Nigeria.
It has also faced run-ins with authorities in other countries
where it operates, including Uganda and Cameroon.
Nhleko, who was appointed interim executive chairman
following Dabengwa's resignation with an eye to renegotiating
the fine in Nigeria, will revert to his role as non-executive
chairman as soon as Shuter starts his new role.
Separately, Moody's affirmed MTN's Baa3 rating, saying the
reduced Nigerian fine and payment terms were within the
company's west African country's unit to pay off.
However, the rating agency maintained its negative outlook
on the stock because MTN had been unable to repatriate dividends
from Nigeria over the last six months.
Shares in MTN, which have fallen about a third over the past
year, closed down 0.25 percent at 144 rand.
