Dutch autorities confirm kidnapping of two in Colombia
AMSTERDAM, June 20 The Netherlands foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been kidnapped in Colombia.
JOHANNESBURG May 8 South Africa's MTN Group has agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in fixed broadband provider Iranian Net for 540 million rand ($40 million), it said on Monday.
It said it would invest an additional 3.4 billion rand in equity and loans to facilitate Iranian Net's rollout targets over the next five years.
($1 = 13.5426 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)
AMSTERDAM, June 20 The Netherlands foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been kidnapped in Colombia.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: