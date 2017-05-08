JOHANNESBURG May 8 South Africa's MTN Group has agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in fixed broadband provider Iranian Net for 540 million rand ($40 million), it said on Monday.

It said it would invest an additional 3.4 billion rand in equity and loans to facilitate Iranian Net's rollout targets over the next five years.

($1 = 13.5426 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)