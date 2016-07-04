JOHANNESBURG, July 4 The chief financial officer
of MTN Group is to step down in September after more
than a decade at Africa's biggest telecoms operator, the company
said on Monday.
Brett Goschen, who has held the position since 2013, leaves
the company in the middle of a hunt for new revenue streams that
include convincing its more than 200 million users to use their
handsets for everything from storing money to paying bills.
MTN also named former Barclays Africa investment
banking chief Stephen van Coller as head of mergers,
acquisitions and strategy. Coller's appointment follows that of
another banking veteran Rob Shuter as chief executive officer
last month.
Coller will take up his role in October while Shuter is
expected to start by no later than July next year.
MTN has struggled to make money at a faster pace as years of
price wars and regulation aimed at bringing tariffs down hit
profitability and made it less attractive to spend on new
networks.
Investors are hoping Shuter and Coller will use their
banking experience to shake off MTN's reputation as a stock with
a limited potential for growth and expect a move into financial
services.
The move will pit MTN against African rival Safaricom
, whose mobile money business M-Pesa helped offset
falling prices for basic telecoms and convinced some executive
and investors that financial services is the industry's next
growth area.
MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Gunter Engling will assume the
position of acting Group CFO on Brett's departure until a
permanent CFO is appointed, MTN said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by Louise Heavens)