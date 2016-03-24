By Camillus Eboh
| ABUJA, March 24
ABUJA, March 24 Nigeria's parliament has
launched a probe into whether the telecoms regulator can reduce
a fine slapped on South Africa's MTN for missing a
deadline to disconnect unregistered SIM card users, a lawmaker
said on Thursday.
The move might complicate efforts by Africa's biggest cell
phone operator to reduce the fine, which had originally amounted
to $5.2 billion.
In December, the telecoms regulator NCC reduced the fine to
$3.9 billion, but on Wednesday lawmakers in the lower house of
parliament said the original fine could not be altered unless
the law was amended.
"For you to adjust the fine, you have to adjust the law,
that is where I am finding difficulty," said Yakubu Dogara,
speaker of the House of Representatives, according to
parliament's minutes seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The house launched a probe after lawmaker Ehiozuwa
Agbonayinma asked, in a motion read out by Dogara, for the MTN
fine to be more than tripled to $15.6 billion.
Agbonayinma also demanded that MTN face criminal charges,
saying the firm's failure to disconnect users SIM cards had led
to the death of some 10,000 Nigerians as criminals had used the
unregistered cards, according to the motion.
MTN had angered the house by snubbing an invitation to its
Nigeria Chief Executive Ferdi Moolman to appear at the telecoms
committee, a lawmaker said.
Instead of sending Moolman, MTN issued a letter telling
lawmakers "appropriate government agencies ... are in a position
to furnish your committee with relevant information on this
issue," lawmakers said, according to the minutes.
MTN said in a statement it was aware of "reports out of
Nigeria about the fine" and was awaiting clarity from the West
African nation's government.
The NCC could not immediately be reached for comment. Shares
in MTN, which makes about 37 percent of its sales in Nigeria,
were down 10 percent at 1450 GMT.
MTN earlier this month offered to pay $1.5 billion,
according to a document seen by Reuters. And it dropped a legal
case against the regulator as the first step in its efforts to
reach an out of court settlement.
Last year Nigeria imposed a deadline on mobile operators to
cut off unregistered SIM cards, which MTN missed, amid fears the
lines were being used by criminal gangs, including militant
Islamist group Boko Haram.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, Felix Onuah, Ed Stoddard and
Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark
Potter)