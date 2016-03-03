BRIEF-Ixonos appoints Pekka Pylkäs interim CFO
* PEKKA PYLKÄS HAS BEEN APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT GROUP IN IXONOS STARTING MAY 16TH 2017
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The 9.3 billion rand ($600 million) set aside by South Africa's MTN Group to cover the settlement of a fine in Nigeria may not be the final amount it pays, its executive chairman said on Thursday.
"Like most provisions, it's based on prevailing circumstances. It is not a number of finality," Phuthuma Nhleko told reporters.
Africa's biggest wireless phone company is in talks with Nigerian authorities to reduce a $3.9 billion fine imposed last year for failing to cut off unregistered SIM card users.
MTN posted a more than 50 percent drop in annual profit on Thursday.
($1 = 15.5696 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 7.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO