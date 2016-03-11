(Releads with MTN settlement offer, add shares)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, March 11 South African telecoms firm MTN
Group has offered $1.5 billion to settle a much larger
fine from Nigerian regulators for missing a deadline to
disconnect unregistered SIM card users, a document seen by
Reuters shows.
Africa's biggest mobile phone group has been in talks with
Nigerian authorities to have the $3.9 billion penalty reduced
and last month made a "good faith" payment of $250 million
towards a settlement.
In a letter to the Nigerian government from MTN's lawyer,
former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, the company proposed a
300 billion naira ($1.5 billion) settlement to be paid through a
combination of government bond purchases, cash instalments and
network access to the Nigerian government.
Holder said in the letter, dated Feb. 24, the offer
"ultimately is in the best interest of the FGN (Federal
Government of Nigeria) and MTN Nigeria."
Johannesburg-based MTN said on Friday talks with the
Nigerian government were ongoing.
"MTN has previously advised shareholders not to make
decisions based on press reports and MTN again urges its
shareholders to refrain from doing so," it said.
Nigeria's telecoms ministry had no immediate comment.
In its annual results last week, MTN said it had put aside
$600 million to cover a deal over the fine, which was originally
set at $5.2 billion on the basis of charging $1,000 for every
unregistered SIM card.
Nigeria imposed a deadline on mobile operators to cut off
unregistered SIM cards, which MTN missed, amid fears the lines
were being used by criminal gangs, including militant Islamist
group Boko Haram.
The fine, equating to more than twice MTN's annual average
capital expenditure over the past five years, came months after
Muhammadu Buhari was swept to power after an election campaign
which pledged tougher regulation and a fight against corruption.
Shares in MTN, which makes about 37 percent of its sales in
Nigeria, were little changed at 147.53 rand at 0839 GMT, after
rising more than 2 percent shortly after the market opened.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
