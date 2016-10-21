(Rewrites with more MTN, analyst comment)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS Oct 21 MTN did not break Nigeria's
currency transfer rules, the South African telecoms firm said on
Friday, denying allegations it illegally repatriated $14 billion
in a row analysts say exposes the inherent risk of investing in
frontier markets.
Nigeria's upper house of parliament last month agreed to
investigate whether Africa's biggest telecoms company unlawfully
repatriated $13.92 billion between 2006 and 2016.
On Thursday, a committee of Nigerian lawmakers summoned MTN
, Nigerian trade minister Okechukwu Elenemah and four
banks for an "investigate hearing" into the claims.
The crux of the allegation is that MTN did not obtain
certificates declaring it had invested foreign currency in
Nigeria within a 24 hour deadline stipulated in a 1995 law, and
so the repatriation of returns on those investments was illegal.
Nigeria is MTN's most lucrative market out of the 22
countries the company operates in across Africa, Asia and the
Middle East but it is becoming increasingly problematic.
MTN runs Nigeria's largest mobile phone network which
generates a third of the company's revenue.
The fund transfer issue has battered MTN's shares, which
were near a 6-1/2 year low at 105.91 rand on Friday.
Ferdi Moolman, chief executive of MTN Nigeria, said in a
statement on Friday that when banks issued "certificates of
capital importation (CCI)" for funds it brought into Nigeria
after the deadline they had done so with central bank approval.
"Often for various reasons such as not having all the
required documentation, for instance, it is not possible to
issue a CCI within 24 hours, and the Central Bank of Nigeria's
Forex Manual contemplates such situations by asking that the
banks refer to the CBN for approval," Moolman said.
"As such, the CBN has the authority, and indeed we believe,
approved the banks' applications to issue CCIs outside the
recommended time frame," he said.
The motion initially put forward by Nigerian Senator Dino
Melaye claims MTN requested the certificates at least five years
after bringing in the hard currency.
SECOND DISPUTE
The row comes as Africa's biggest economy struggles with its
first recession in a generation and dollar shortages due to low
oil prices and is the second major dispute between the South
African telecoms firm and Nigeria.
Earlier this year, MTN agreed to pay a greatly reduced fine
of 330 billion naira ($1.1 billion) to end a long running
dispute over unregistered SIM cards in Nigeria.
Analysts said the latest saga showed the risks inherent in
frontier markets but said international investors find it
difficult to ignore Nigeria because of the size of its market.
As part of the settlement to end the SIM card dispute MTN
agreed to list its local unit on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
"Ultimately, MTN Nigeria has to become less foreign and more
Nigerian if it is to stay in Nigeria over the long run," Guy
Zibi, principal at U.S.-based telecom advisory firm Xalam
Analytics.
"MTN's strategy served them extremely well but it was always
a risky strategy, and they are merely seeing the downside of it
albeit in somewhat extreme fashion," Zibi said.
Rafiu Ibrahim, chairman of Nigeria's senate investigative
panel on the alleged illegal fund repatriation, said on
Wednesday that a team of international and local accountancy
experts and lawyers had been assembled to look into the matter.
