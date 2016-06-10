ABUJA, June 10 Nigeria's House of
Representatives was surprised about a deal reached by South
Africa's MTN with Nigerian authorities to settle a fine
in a long-running dispute over unregistered SIM cards, a
lawmaker said on Friday.
"We are still continuing with our investigation. We have
today sent out letters to the minister of communications and the
executive vice chairman of NCC (communications regulator) to
appear before the House on Monday," Fijabi Akinade, chairman of
the House's committee on communications.
"We want to know how they arrived at that decision and if it
was done in good faith ... But honestly, we are surprised,"
Akinade told Reuters.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Susan Fenton)