JOHANNESBURG, March 2 Africa's biggest mobile
phone operator MTN Group swung into a loss for the
first time in two decades on Thursday, hit by a $1 billion
regulatory fine in Nigeria and unfavourable currency swings.
MTN said its headline loss was 77 cents per share in the
year to end-December compared with headline earnings of 746
cents per share a year earlier.
The company agreed to pay a fine of 330 billion naira ($1.1
billion), reduced from $5.2 billion, after a prolonged legal
battle to end a dispute in Nigeria over unregistered SIM cards.
