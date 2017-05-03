JOHANNESBURG May 3 Africa's biggest mobile phone operator MTN Group reported a 7.1 percent rise in group revenue for the first quarter of 2017, helped by a strong performance in its data services segment, the company said on Wednesday.

MTN said data revenue, which contributed 20 percent of total revenue, was up 29.4 percent on year for the three months ended March 2017, while the count of group subscribers fell 1.5 percent on quarter due to "restatements to subscriber numbers in Ghana, Rwanda and Zambia."

Founded with the help of Pretoria at the end of white rule in 1994, MTN is seen as one of post-apartheid South Africa's biggest commercial successes, but clashes with regulators in the recent years have raised questions about its governance and hobbled growth. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Vyas Mohan)