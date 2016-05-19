JOHANNESBURG May 19 South Africa's MTN Group said on Thursday it had revised its capital spending in its home market up by 50 percent to 12 billion rand ($756 million) in 2016 as the mobile operator aims to improve infrastructure and fund acquisitions.

MTN had said in March while releasing its annual results that it would spend 8 billion rand in capital expenditure. The firm had spent 11 billion rand on capital expenditure in its South African in 2015.

