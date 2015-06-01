JOHANNESBURG, June 1 A strike by workers
demanding higher pay has forced MTN Group to close some
of its South African customer help centres but Africa's No. 1
telecoms firm said it would not bow to the union's demands.
Hundreds of entry-level workers led by the Communication
Workers Union (CWU) rejected MTN's latest offer of an 8 percent
pay rise because it is tied to specified performance targets but
MTN said it would not remove the performance indicators.
"What's on the table is not the performance management
system. It's about salary increase for everybody. That's our
understanding," said CWU deputy secretary Thabo Mogalane, as the
work stoppage entered its third week.
MTN said the strike, the first to hit the company since its
formation in 1994, had also disrupted other services including
its retail stores and a mobile phone repair centre.
"MTN will not replace its performance management system with
a model that does not recognise personal contribution to
performance," said Themba Nyathi, MTN's head of human resources.
The union and MTN's management were due to meet on Monday.
MTN, which reported a 9 percent increase in full-year profit
in March, employs about 6,500 people in its home market, where
it trails rival Vodacom by subscribers.
(Reporting By Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)