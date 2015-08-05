JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 Africa's biggest mobile phone company MTN Group reported a 10.3 percent fall in half-year profit on Wednesday, hit partly by handset supply challenges in its mainstay South African market following a seven-week long strike.

MTN, which operates in several African countries including Nigeria, said diluted headline EPS totalled 654 cents in the six months to the end of June compared with 727 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

