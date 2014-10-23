JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 MTN Group, Africa's largest
mobile operator, reported a slight increase in quarterly
subscribers on Thursday, as it was squeezed by stiff competition
as well as tougher regulation in its key Nigerian market.
MTN said its number of subscribers increased by 2 percent in
the three months to end-September, bringing its customer base to
219 million users across Africa and the Middle East.
In its home market of South Africa, where it lags behind
rival Vodacom, MTN said it added 1.4 million new
subscribers.
"Performance was impacted by continued aggressive
competition and stringent regulatory requirements," Chief
Executive Sifiso Dabengwa said in a statement.
Data revenue is up 34 percent so far this year, and now
contributes to nearly 18 percent of its total revenue, the
company said.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)