JOHANNESBURG, June 1 South Africa's MTN Group said on Thursday a $4.2 billion lawsuit filed by Turkcell over a disputed Iranian mobile phone licence had no legal merit.

Turkey's Turkcell said its claim would be heard in a South African court.

It first sued MTN in a U.S. court in 2012, alleging the company used bribery and wrongful influence to win a lucrative Iranian licence that was originally awarded to Turkcell. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)