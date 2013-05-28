(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG May 28 South African telecoms
operator MTN Group said revenue grew by nearly 6
percent in the first four months of the year, as it added more
subscribers particularly in its key Nigerian market.
The mobile company, which has operations in 22 countries,
also said on Tuesday it expected to have 200 million users by
the middle of 2013, after increasing users by 4 percent to 197.4
million in the January-April period.
"MTN Nigeria recorded strong growth in reported revenue for
the first four months ... supported by strong growth in
subscriber numbers and usage," MTN said in a statement.
Nigerian revenue was boosted by a favourable rand exchange
rate against the dollar, it said.
The South African unit continued to struggle against
increased competition from market leader Vodacom and
smaller unlisted rival Cell C, but data revenue underpinned
earnings, MTN said.
MTN shares extended losses after the announcement, and were
down 0.47 percent to 181.14 rand at 1249GMT.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)