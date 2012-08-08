JOHANNESBURG Aug 8 A devaluation of the Iranial
rial could have a "severe impact" on MTN Group's
second-half earnings, the South African telecom's chief
financial officer said on Wednesday.
Nazir Patel made the comment at a presentation following the
release of the company's first-half results. MTN owns 49 percent
of local mobile operator MTN Irancell.
The Iranian rial has tumbled against the U.S. dollar in free
market dealings as traders have anticipated a devaluation in the
official exchange rate.
The rial has been under pressure this year because of
international sanctions against Iran's economy imposed over its
disputed nuclear programme.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Ed Stoddard)