JOHANNESBURG Aug 8 MTN Group is talks
with U.S. and South African authorities over repatriating
earnings from its Iranian business, the chief executive of the
South African mobile operator said on Wednesday.
Sifiso Dabengwa also told reporters following the release of
the company's first-half earnings that MTN had not repatriated
any funds from Iran in the last six to seven months.
MTN owns 49 percent of local operator MTN Irancell. The
company has said in the past it was having difficulty moving
money out of the country due to tightening U.S. sanctions
against Tehran.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Ed Stoddard)