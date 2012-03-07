BRIEF-Guoguang Electric and partner to boost capital of new materials firm by 560 mln yuan
* Says it and partner plan to boost capital of new materials firm by 560 million yuan ($82.39 million)
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 South African mobile phone group MTN Group is finding it a "challenge" to get its money out of Iran because of tightening Western sanctions, chief executive Sifiso Dabengwa said on Wednesday.
Iran accounts for about 10 percent of MTN sales. (Reporting by David Dolan and Helen Nyambura; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
* Says it and partner plan to boost capital of new materials firm by 560 million yuan ($82.39 million)
** The Oslo Bourse has approved Norwegian IT firm Evry ASA for listing, the stock market operator said in a statement