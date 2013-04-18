JOHANNESBURG, April 18 The chief executive of South African telecom MTN Group hailed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week as major boost to its defence against a $4.2 billion lawsuit from rival Turkcell.

"It's definitely a positive for our case," Sifiso Dabengwa told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Turkcell is suing MTN in a U.S. court using a 224-year-old law. The Supreme Court on Wednesday limited the ability of human rights plaintiffs to invoke that law, a ruling seen as a major victory for multinationals. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)