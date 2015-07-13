JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Africa's biggest mobile
operator MTN, which is grappling with an eight-week
strike at its South African operations, plans to cut hundreds of
jobs, a local newspaper said on Monday.
Citing unnamed sources close to the company, the Business
Report newspaper said MTN would go through with layoffs as the
strike had shown the company could do without some of its
workforce.
A spokesman for MTN declined to comment on the report,
saying the company was in a closed period.
Job cuts are a thorny issue in South Africa, where often
violent union militancy has been on the rise and the
unemployment rate is over 25 percent.
The chief executive of MTN's South African unit resigned
earlier this month as the strike by 2,000 workers drags on.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)