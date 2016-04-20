ABUJA, April 20 Nigeria will hold off new talks
with South Africa's MTN over a $3.9 billion fine for
missing a deadline to disconnect unregistered SIM card users
until parliament concludes a probe, its communications minister
said on Wednesday.
Last month, the House of Representatives launched a probe
into whether Nigeria can reduce the fine, which had originally
amounted to $5.2 billion. In December, telecoms regulator NCC
cut the fine to $3.9 billion.
The probe has hindered efforts by MTN to launch new talks
aimed at getting the fine reduced further.
"As soon as the ongoing (parliamentary) investigations are
concluded we will sit down with them (MTN)," communications
minister Adebayo Shittu told reporters.
The House launched its investigation after MTN angered
lawmakers by snubbing an invitation to its Nigeria Chief
Executive Ferdi Moolman to appear at the telecoms committee,
according to MPs.
MTN offered in March to pay $1.5 billion, according to a
document seen by Reuters. And it dropped a legal case against
the regulator as the first step in its efforts to reach an out
of court settlement.
Last year, Nigeria imposed a deadline on mobile operators to
cut off unregistered SIM cards, which MTN missed, amid fears the
lines were being used by criminal gangs, including militant
Islamist group Boko Haram.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
