* MTN has 44 pct of Africa's biggest mobile phone market
* Regulator trying to reduce MTN mobile dominance
ABUJA May 3 Nigeria's telecoms regulator has
ordered South African mobile operator MTN to charge customers
the same rate whether calling rival operators or other MTN
users, in order to reduce its market dominance, it said on
Friday.
MTN has 44 percent of the mobile phone market in
Africa's second biggest economy and charges its customers three
times more to call rival operators than for calls between MTN
users, the Nigerian Communications Commission said.
"This is indicative of the likely establishment of a calling
club for MTN subscribers," NCC said in a statement on its
website.
"The tariff for onnet (calling MTN users) and offnet
(calling other operators) will be the same, and subject to
periodic review," the regulator said. It said changes would
apply from May 1.
MTN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It
operates in 22 countries in Africa and the Middle East.
The change will probably provide benefit MTN's main rivals;
Nigeria's Globacom, Indian-owned Bharti Airtel and Abu
Dhabi-based Emirates Telecommunications Corp., better
known as Etisalat.
MTN's well-established Nigeria network earned it $2.5
billion in core profit in 2010 and again in 2011, making
Africa's most populous country by far its most lucrative market.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by Tim Cocks and Stephen
Nisbet)