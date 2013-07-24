JOHANNESBURG, July 24 MTN Group, Africa's largest mobile operator, on Wednesday named the head of its Ghana unit as its chief executive for Nigeria, its largest business after South Africa.

Michael Ikpoki will take over for Brett Goschen, who was appointed chief financial officer on Monday. Goschen was named CFO after Nazir Patel abruptly resigned due to an investigation into suspected problems with his governance. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)