UPDATE 2-Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
JOHANNESBURG, July 24 MTN Group, Africa's largest mobile operator, on Wednesday named the head of its Ghana unit as its chief executive for Nigeria, its largest business after South Africa.
Michael Ikpoki will take over for Brett Goschen, who was appointed chief financial officer on Monday. Goschen was named CFO after Nazir Patel abruptly resigned due to an investigation into suspected problems with his governance. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
March 27 Driverless vehicles operated by Uber Technologies Inc will be back on the road in Tempe and Pittsburgh on Monday after one of its self-driving cars crashed in Arizona, the ride-hailing company said.
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: